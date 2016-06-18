See All Dermatologists in Matthews, NC
David Dorenfeld, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

David Dorenfeld, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Matthews, NC. 

David Dorenfeld works at Novant Health Dermatology Associates in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Dermatology Associates
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 170, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 951-1326
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 18, 2016
    P.A. Dorenfeld is an excellent P.A. he even called me back personally to ask how I was after a procedure he had done on me. This stood out to me as normally if you even get a follow up call it's an assistant. Thank you David for a great job and great patient care.
    Josh in Indian Trail NC — Jun 18, 2016
    About David Dorenfeld, PA-C

    Dermatology
    English
    Male
    1003880121
    Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    David Dorenfeld, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    David Dorenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Dorenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    David Dorenfeld works at Novant Health Dermatology Associates in Matthews, NC.

    David Dorenfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Dorenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Dorenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

