Overview

Dr. David Dickson, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Dickson works at Columbus Outpatient Center in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Outpatient Center
    553 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 461-1885
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Dickson has served as our family’s eye doctor for three generations. That said, he also keeps up with new technology and the latest research. I couldn’t ask for a better eye doctor!
    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568443026
