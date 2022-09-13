Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dickson, OD
Dr. David Dickson, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH.
Columbus Outpatient Center553 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 461-1885
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Dickson has served as our family’s eye doctor for three generations. That said, he also keeps up with new technology and the latest research. I couldn’t ask for a better eye doctor!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.