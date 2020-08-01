See All Clinical Psychologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. David Debus, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Debus, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Debus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Debus works at LifeStance Health in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psy Care Inc
    4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1223
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debus?

    Aug 01, 2020
    David is a very kind man who did his absolute best to help my longtime partner and I navigate our very interesting relationship. He was never judgemental and always felt incredibly safe to talk to. We'd still be seeing him if my insurance had not dropped Psycare as an in-network provider. I highly recommend this gentle, caring man. He only wants the best for you. He also has endless resources to help you on your journey to a healthy relationship. There is a one star review here that is not fair to David as it is about Psycare's odd practices and not him. I don't like Psycare much myself but David is VERY worth having to go through them. Please give him a try.
    Amy — Aug 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Debus, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Debus, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debus to family and friends

    Dr. Debus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Debus, PHD.

    About Dr. David Debus, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013024744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Debus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Debus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Debus, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.