David Davydov, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

David Davydov, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Forest Hills, NY. 

David Davydov works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FH - Dept of Surgery
    10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 830-4093
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About David Davydov, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396063566
    NPI: A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Davydov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Davydov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Davydov works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on David Davydov’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed David Davydov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Davydov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Davydov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Davydov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

