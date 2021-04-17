See All Clinical Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Super Profile

Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University, San Diego.

Dr. Daleo works at Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc.
    8693 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 956-2345
  2. 2
    Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc.
    9200 W Olympic Blvd Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 956-2345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1508866781
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • VA Medical Center
    • Alliant University, San Diego
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
