Overview

Dr. David Daleo, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University, San Diego.



Dr. Daleo works at Daleoworks Psychological Services, Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.