Overview

Dr. David Coulson, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Coulson works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.