See All Psychotherapists in Miami, FL
David Contos, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

David Contos, LCSW

Psychotherapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

David Contos, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Social Work.

David Contos works at Grow Therapy in Miami, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    1221 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Lee Memorial Health System
    12550 New Brittany Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9180
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Grow Therapy
    66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-7347
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Psychological Issues Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Contos?

    Photo: David Contos, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with David Contos, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Contos to family and friends

    David Contos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Contos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Contos, LCSW.

    About David Contos, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942657994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida State University College Of Social Work
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Contos, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Contos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Contos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Contos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Contos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Contos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Contos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Contos, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.