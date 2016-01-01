David Clements, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Clements, PA-C
Overview
David Clements, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
David Clements works at
Locations
Allied Orthopedics7979 W Rifleman St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 448-7376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Allied Orthopaedics3015 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 996-2295
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About David Clements, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114917168
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
