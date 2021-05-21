Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Clark, DC
Overview
Dr. David Clark, DC is a Chiropractor in Durham, NC.
Locations
- 1 6015 Fayetteville Rd Ste 111, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 401-0444
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
amazing. only doctor to help he get rid of years of vertigo. thank God for him
About Dr. David Clark, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1851302814
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
