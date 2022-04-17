See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Southlake, TX
Dr. David Chiang, OD

Optometry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Chiang, OD is an Optometrist in Southlake, TX. 

Dr. Chiang works at Costco Pharmacy #669 in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #669
    2601 E State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 749-4479

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 17, 2022
Multiple visits over the years best optometrist ever, highest recommendations... goes out of his way to help anyway he can
Jk Sappenfield — Apr 17, 2022
About Dr. David Chiang, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578637393
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Chiang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chiang works at Costco Pharmacy #669 in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chiang’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

