Dr. David Chiang, OD
Overview
Dr. David Chiang, OD is an Optometrist in Southlake, TX.
Dr. Chiang works at
Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #6692601 E State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 749-4479
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
Multiple visits over the years best optometrist ever, highest recommendations... goes out of his way to help anyway he can
About Dr. David Chiang, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1578637393
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
