Dr. David Cantor, PHD

Neuropsychology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Cantor, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Suwanee, GA. 

Dr. Cantor works at Mind and Motion Developmental Centers of Georgia in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan K Blank MD LLC
    5050 Research Ct Ste 800, Suwanee, GA 30024 (678) 749-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 10, 2019
    My son's reading and comprehension improvement is outstanding after neuro therapy. I am grateful for dr. Cantor's advice and professionalism.
    Mike — Aug 10, 2019
    About Dr. David Cantor, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760446090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelors Degree With Distinction In Psychology From The University Of Connecticut
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cantor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantor works at Mind and Motion Developmental Centers of Georgia in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cantor’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

