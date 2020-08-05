Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Campbell, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Campbell, PHD is a Psychologist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Univ. Health Center Univ. of Georgia55 Carlton St, Athens, GA 30602 Directions (706) 542-8621
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell has been an excellent therapist for me. He has a warm and casual manner that feels sincere. He's helped me make a plan for the issues that led to me seeking therapy, and I appreciate that our sessions are real back-and-forth conversations, and I don't feel like I'm being analyzed or judged.
About Dr. David Campbell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043498751
