Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cain, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Cain, PHD is a Counselor in Carlsbad, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2945 Harding St Ste 103, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 533-9066
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is interesting how a therapist can trigger such a wide range of reactions! I have spent a few years in therapy with Dr. Cain. He was the most genuine, empathic, and probably the most influential person in my life. He helped me to discover core issues and, without suggesting answers, he carefully navigated me with his questions to a deeper understanding. And he did keep track of time for a good reason. :-)
About Dr. David Cain, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1063574242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
