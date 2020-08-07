Dr. Buehner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Buehner, DC
Overview
Dr. David Buehner, DC is a Chiropractor in Chardon, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12973 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 286-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buehner?
Amazing Chiropractor! Very professional! I walk out of the office feeling 100% better than I did walking in.
About Dr. David Buehner, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821162843
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buehner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buehner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Buehner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buehner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buehner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buehner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.