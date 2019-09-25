See All Physicians Assistants in Atascocita, TX
David Brumbaugh, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

David Brumbaugh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

David Brumbaugh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atascocita, TX. 

David Brumbaugh works at Diagnostic Affiliates of Northeast Houston PLLC in Atascocita, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble Family Practice - Atascocita
    18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 310, Atascocita, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 812-2029
  2. 2
    Humble Family Practice
    18652 Mckay Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-1014
  3. 3
    Taylor Family Practice
    1806 HUMBLE PLACE DR, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-4220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About David Brumbaugh, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1053609917
