Dr. David Blackmon, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Blackmon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia.
David C. Blackmon, Ph.D1400 Marsh Landing Pkwy Ste 112, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 333-3389
- Medicare
- Tricare
I went to him all throught my highschool years, he was excellent at listening and creating a bond and showing me that we could talk about anything & everything. He went above and beyond and included my grandmother at the end of sessions so we could discuss things with her & she was so impressed she signed on for her own appointments with him. Dr Blackmon even went out of his way to find a job for me when I needed a part time job while I was still in highschool. I can't thank him enough for everything he did to help me.
- Clinical Psychology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144338211
- Family Psychology Clinic
- James A Haley Veterans Hospital
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Michigan State University
Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.
