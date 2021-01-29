Dr. David Bittings, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bittings, OD
Overview
Dr. David Bittings, OD is an Optometrist in Westminster, MD.
Locations
Weintraub & Kessler LLC200 Washington Heights Med CTR, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4095
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bittings has taken care of my family for many years. His eye exams are thorough and I know I am getting great care for my family. He does a great job of answering questions and discussing treatment options. When I leave I am confident that I have received a comprehensive exam, nothing missed. Unlike the other reviewer, I am glad that the practice has moved passed the outdated puff test...it's unpleasant and the new technology is better. Better results and more comfortable for patients, sounds great to me! The office staff is pleasant and hours convenient.
About Dr. David Bittings, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1972606325
Dr. Bittings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittings accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittings.
