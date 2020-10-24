Dr. David Berndt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Berndt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Berndt, PHD is a Psychologist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Berndt works at
Locations
1
David J Berndt, PhD6650 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 441-1734
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr .. Highly skilled, knowledgeable and very caring.. He saved my daughter’s life in College ..
About Dr. David Berndt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821377946
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- College of Charleston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berndt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berndt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berndt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Berndt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berndt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berndt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berndt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.