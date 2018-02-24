David Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Beck, PA
Overview
David Beck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
David Beck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glenview Medical Clinic6040 N 43rd Ave Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85301 Directions (623) 931-2221
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Beck?
David Beck is one of the best PA's there is! He is always attentive and helpful with answering all my questions and making sure I get the care I need. I can't imagine going to anyone else for my health issues.
About David Beck, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679646350
Frequently Asked Questions
David Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Beck works at
11 patients have reviewed David Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.