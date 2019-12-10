Dr. David Bass, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bass, DC
Overview
Dr. David Bass, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The New Center For Holistic Health Education and Wellness.
Locations
The Neck and Back Pain Institute of Coral Springs10250 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-4045Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just returned from my first treatment with Dr. Bass after two meetings where he meticulously researched my issues from cd discs of former MRI's. He took a series of xrays today and showed me the exact areas of concern. He listened to everything I stated and his initial treatment was on point. I look forward to my continued treatments with Dr. Bass and his entire office team. I've seen 4 chiropractors over the last 3 years and Dr. David Bass was the first to truly investigate my issues thoroughly whilst asking questions and thus developing a form of mechanical machine techniques coupled with manual chiro maneuvers to treat me today. He's MY CHIROPRACTOR NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
About Dr. David Bass, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003026485
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College Internship Program
- New Center College Acupuncture Internship Program
- The New Center For Holistic Health Education and Wellness
- Queens
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
