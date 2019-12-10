See All Chiropractors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. David Bass, DC

Chiropractic
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Bass, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The New Center For Holistic Health Education and Wellness.

Dr. Bass works at The Neck and Back Pain Institute of Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neck and Back Pain Institute of Coral Springs
    10250 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 575-4045
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupoint Injection Therapy
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Acupoint Injection Therapy
Acupuncture
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acupoint Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2019
    I just returned from my first treatment with Dr. Bass after two meetings where he meticulously researched my issues from cd discs of former MRI's. He took a series of xrays today and showed me the exact areas of concern. He listened to everything I stated and his initial treatment was on point. I look forward to my continued treatments with Dr. Bass and his entire office team. I've seen 4 chiropractors over the last 3 years and Dr. David Bass was the first to truly investigate my issues thoroughly whilst asking questions and thus developing a form of mechanical machine techniques coupled with manual chiro maneuvers to treat me today. He's MY CHIROPRACTOR NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
    Robert J Wieder — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. David Bass, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003026485
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Chiropractic College Internship Program
    Internship
    • New Center College Acupuncture Internship Program
    Medical Education
    • The New Center For Holistic Health Education and Wellness
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bass, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bass works at The Neck and Back Pain Institute of Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bass’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

