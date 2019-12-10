Overview

Dr. David Bass, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The New Center For Holistic Health Education and Wellness.



Dr. Bass works at The Neck and Back Pain Institute of Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.