David Barney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Barney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Barney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.
David Barney works at
Locations
-
1
Barney Family Medicine6690 Crossings Dr SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Directions (616) 600-1885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Barney?
If you and your family needs caring, compassionate and competent primary care, you will find it with David Barney and staff!
About David Barney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437254430
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Grand Valley State University
Frequently Asked Questions
David Barney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Barney works at
44 patients have reviewed David Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Barney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Barney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Barney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.