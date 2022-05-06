Dr. David Baptiste, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baptiste, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Baptiste, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
El Paso Optical PC4724 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 566-8693Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Best optometrist and one if the best doctors I’ve ever been to. Takes his time with his patients and feel very comfortable with him.
- Optometry
- 27 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1184801268
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Dr. Baptiste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baptiste accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptiste speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptiste.
