David Baker, PA-C
Overview
David Baker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
David Baker works at
Locations
Visiting Nurse Service Incthe736 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 437-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Has been very attentive and listens to my complaints. Has been a very good 'provider' and I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing Neurological care.
About David Baker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 32 years of experience
- English, Panjabi and Spanish
- 1962583740
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Fresno, University Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Stanford University Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
David Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Baker accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Baker works at
David Baker speaks Panjabi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed David Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Baker.
