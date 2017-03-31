Dr. Astle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Astle, PHD
Dr. David Astle, PHD is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 101C, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 457-2735
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I have seen Dr. Astle for a few years through difficult times. He is sensitive, caring, understanding, but strong and doesn't waste time and try to get more and more sessions, but suggests constructive solutions for me to free myself from the bad and sad. He has a lot of experiences and encourages me to see the bigger picture. He is like a trusted friend with Ph.D knowledge. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Astle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1093721912
