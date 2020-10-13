David Allred is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Allred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
David Allred is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC2900 S State St Ste 101, South Salt Lake, UT 84115 Directions (385) 275-6311
David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC7370 S Creek Rd Ste 204, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Therapist, I've seen him for a few years!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1760644942
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
