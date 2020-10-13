Overview

David Allred is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



David Allred works at David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC in South Salt Lake, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.