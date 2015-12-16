David Allison, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Allison, LPC
Overview
David Allison, LPC is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
David Allison works at
Locations
Mailing Address3410 98th St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 790-7232
Primary Location8212 Ithaca Ave Ste Eb, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 790-7232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
David is a great counselor. I work with several clients that see him. He is straight forward and has a great personality, which allows him to relate to all types of personalities. He is easy to talk with and really helps individuals see all sides of a situation.
About David Allison, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1013924398
Frequently Asked Questions
David Allison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Allison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Allison works at
David Allison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Allison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.