David Akullian, MFCC
Overview
David Akullian, MFCC is a Counselor in Berkeley, CA.
Locations
- 1 1543 Shattuck Ave Ste 102, Berkeley, CA 94709 Directions (510) 848-4203
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akullian is attentive and easy to trust. I come to him as an individual/adult, but it also helps that he understands generations-long family complexities too.
About David Akullian, MFCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003964289
Frequently Asked Questions
