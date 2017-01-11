See All Chiropractors in Brandon, MS
David Adkins, CH is a Chiropractor in Brandon, MS. 

David Adkins works at Adkins Chiropractic LLC in Brandon, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adkins Chiropractic LLC
    210 Woodgate Dr S Ste D, Brandon, MS 39042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 591-4141
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    Jan 11, 2017
    He is amazing at what he does and very laid back easy to talk to and appointments are easy to make and he works with your schedule
    Brandon, MS — Jan 11, 2017
    About David Adkins, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265453641
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Adkins, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Adkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Adkins works at Adkins Chiropractic LLC in Brandon, MS. View the full address on David Adkins’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed David Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Adkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

