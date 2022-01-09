Dr. David Adams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Adams, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Adams, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT TUSCALOOSA.
Locations
Atlanta Medical Psychology5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 251, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-6454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Difficult times at work, with family, with changing career and with finances. I found someone who knows a great deal about these areas, and why my life has led me to this point. My family can only be of so much help. My futile feelings come from a sense of helplessness and problematic decision making. Forever thankful.
About Dr. David Adams, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Clinical Training
- The Devereux Foundation
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT TUSCALOOSA
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
