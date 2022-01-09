Overview

Dr. David Adams, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT TUSCALOOSA.



Dr. Adams works at David B. Adams, Ph.D., P.C. in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.