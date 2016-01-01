Datis Kharrazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Datis Kharrazian, CH
Overview
Datis Kharrazian, CH is a Chiropractor in Encinitas, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 539 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 632-5200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Datis Kharrazian?
About Datis Kharrazian, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952524001
Frequently Asked Questions
Datis Kharrazian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Datis Kharrazian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Datis Kharrazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Datis Kharrazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.