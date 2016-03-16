See All Nurse Practitioners in Raleigh, NC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Overview

Datanya Betts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3126 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 755-2695
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 16, 2016
    Datanya is an exceptional doctor. She takes time to explain things to you. She ministers to the whole person. The one thing I like about her is she cares about you as a person. I am glad shes on my team.
    Jerome B in Raleigh, NC — Mar 16, 2016
    Photo: Datanya Betts, NP
    About Datanya Betts, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639501539
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Datanya Betts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Datanya Betts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Datanya Betts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Datanya Betts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Datanya Betts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Datanya Betts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

