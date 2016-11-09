See All Physical Therapists in Charlotte, NC
Daryl Palmer, PT Icon-share Share Profile

Daryl Palmer, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Daryl Palmer, PT is a Physical Therapist in Charlotte, NC. 

Daryl Palmer works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center Waverly in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Walker, DPT
Dr. Anthony Walker, DPT
0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Rosenberg, PT
Michael Rosenberg, PT
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine
    11840 Southmore Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 316-4443
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daryl Palmer?

    Nov 09, 2016
    I am a gymnast and have worked with Daryl for the past 2 years. He is amazing and has taught me so much about caring for my body as an athlete. I recently moved to Utah and miss Daryl so much. You will never find a provider that cares so much about his patients.
    Hunter in Weddington, NC — Nov 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daryl Palmer, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Daryl Palmer, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daryl Palmer to family and friends

    Daryl Palmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daryl Palmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daryl Palmer, PT.

    About Daryl Palmer, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992091466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daryl Palmer, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daryl Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daryl Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Daryl Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daryl Palmer works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center Waverly in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Daryl Palmer’s profile.

    Daryl Palmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daryl Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daryl Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daryl Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Daryl Palmer, PT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.