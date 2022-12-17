Overview

Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. McClendon works at Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Eagle River, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.