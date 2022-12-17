Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
1
Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease3851 Piper St Ste U466, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5260
2
John E Schultz DO4048 Laurel St Ste 301, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 524-7650
3
Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease17101 Snowmobile Ln Ste 204, Eagle River, AK 99577 Directions (907) 931-5261
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very apprehensive about getting a colonoscopy….but I must admit, Dr. McClendon and his office changed that….very professional and extremely attentive and caring….I cannot say enough good about my experience. I highly recommend Dr McClendon and his staff to anyone….period!
About Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013945948
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Keesler Med Ctr Usaf
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClendon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClendon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClendon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClendon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.