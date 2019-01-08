Dr. Custred has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daryl Custred, OD
Overview
Dr. Daryl Custred, OD is an Optometrist in Jasper, AL.
Locations
Daryl G. Custred O.d. LLC1499 N Airport Rd, Jasper, AL 35504 Directions (205) 221-3721
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff is so friendly... I enjoy going there... The Dr is thorough and explains everything.... I recommend this place to anyone... Especially if you like a friendly atmosphere...
About Dr. Daryl Custred, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1215047097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Custred accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Custred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Custred. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Custred.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Custred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Custred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.