Darryl Hardy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Darryl Hardy, NP is a Pain Management Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Darryl Hardy works at
Locations
1
Utah Pain Relief Institute32 W Winchester St Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 466-7246Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love the staff and my doctor! I was with them for almost 9 years and then I left due to moving and then I went back. When I went back I knew Dr. Hardy before I left and I was on that I left because I knew all the staff and him along with a couple other pain management doctors before he arrived. When I arrived back I was in a situation and he did what any other doctor should’ve done and I I praise him for that. I have the most up and respect for this doctor as well as the staff. They are very kind Very understanding and if you don’t follow your contract that’s on you and they don’t deserve any negative feedback towards them because you failed to read your contract and you fail to miss your appointment Or anything like that. Did you remind you every time do you need to arrive approximately 15 minutes early to your appointment. I have nothing bad to say about this place but I definitely give them a 10+ thanks for all you do to the whole staff and Dr. Darrell Hardy!! Michelle Hudson
About Darryl Hardy, NP
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1306320155
Frequently Asked Questions
