Dr. Darryl Arrington, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Darryl Arrington, PHD

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Darryl Arrington, PHD is a Counselor in Clinton, MD. 

Dr. Arrington works at Life Christian Counseling Network in Clinton, MD with other offices in Waldorf, MD, Upper Marlboro, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Safe Harbor Christian Counseling of Southern Maryland LLC
    3102 Floral Park Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 292-2778
  2. 2
    Waldorf-West Park Office
    2255 Crain Hwy Ste 107, Waldorf, MD 20601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 283-4220
  3. 3
    Upper Marlboro East Office
    6245 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 283-4220
  4. 4
    Silver Spring Office
    420 University Blvd E, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 283-4220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Darryl Arrington, PHD

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114139052
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • BOWIE STATE UNIVERSITY
