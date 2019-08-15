See All Chiropractors in Williamsport, PA
Darrin Wascher, CH is a Chiropractor in Williamsport, PA. 

Darrin Wascher works at Healthy Living Chiropractic in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Living Chiropractic LLC
    2403 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 494-1133
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Aug 15, 2019
    I’ve been adjusted by a dozen plus chiropractors in my time. Good, sad, in between. So I feel qualified to count Darren as a true Master of the craft. I’m a muscular dude and he has no problem identifying, and accurately adjusting the trouble areas. Without all the BS and trivial ‘do nothing’ services the chiropractic centers add to your bill. If your looking for fast (5 minutes) appointments and accurate adjustments Dr Darren is your man. He even takes cash it just doesn’t get any better.
    DWE — Aug 15, 2019
    About Darrin Wascher, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922089317
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darrin Wascher, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darrin Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darrin Wascher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Darrin Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darrin Wascher works at Healthy Living Chiropractic in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Darrin Wascher’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Darrin Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darrin Wascher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darrin Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darrin Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

