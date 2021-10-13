Darren Robuck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Darren Robuck, MFT
Overview
Darren Robuck, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Locations
- 1 5266 Hollister Ave Ste 323, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 683-9466
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very insightful & compassionate
About Darren Robuck, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1952467144
Frequently Asked Questions
Darren Robuck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Darren Robuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Darren Robuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darren Robuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darren Robuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darren Robuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.