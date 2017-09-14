See All Chiropractors in Edmond, OK
Dr. Darren Risley, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Darren Risley, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Risley works at Risley Chiropractic and Soft Tissue Treatment Clinic in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Risley Chiropractic and Soft Tissue Treatment Clinic
    1133 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 537-3618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biceps Tendinitis
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myofascial Release Therapy
Biceps Tendinitis
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myofascial Release Therapy

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2017
    Incredible! I had been seeing a physical therapist for years and Dr. Risley starting making progress with me within the first two sessions. Great results, Great Doctor-highly, highly recommend!
    About Dr. Darren Risley, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1306853411
    Education & Certifications

    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    • Oklahoma Christian University
