Dr. Darren Risley, DC
Overview
Dr. Darren Risley, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Risley Chiropractic and Soft Tissue Treatment Clinic1133 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 537-3618
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible! I had been seeing a physical therapist for years and Dr. Risley starting making progress with me within the first two sessions. Great results, Great Doctor-highly, highly recommend!
About Dr. Darren Risley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306853411
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Oklahoma Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Risley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Risley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Risley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risley.
