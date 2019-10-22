Darren Rath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Darren Rath, RPA-C
Overview
Darren Rath, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
Darren Rath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Mgmt. Associates of Wny LLC100 College Pkwy Ste 220, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-9900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Darren Rath?
Darren is a very knowledgeable, caring and attentive provider. I have chronic conditions some of which will only get worse as time goes by and Darren is a very empathetic person. I consider myself fortunate to have both Darren and Dr. Zhan as my pain management providers.
About Darren Rath, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558300558
Frequently Asked Questions
Darren Rath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Darren Rath works at
6 patients have reviewed Darren Rath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darren Rath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darren Rath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darren Rath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.