Darren Board, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Darren Board, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Darren Board works at CBCC in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cbcc Pain Medicine and Surgery Center
    6501 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-2206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Melanoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatology Procedure
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Surgery
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2020
    Most patient, understanding, caring physician I’ve experienced out of about 30 I’ve encountered trying to figure out what is wrong with me. He took the time to listen me, ask questions, and take my suspicions seriously. Had my blood tested for something he didn’t really feel needed to be, but did so to ease my mind when no other doctor would. Turns out I happened to be right and he’s assembled an impressive team of specialists to help figure this out. I really appreciate his bedside manor and kindness. He’s perfect for his occupation.
    Bryn Diesel — Sep 06, 2020
    About Darren Board, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1518452283
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darren Board, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darren Board is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darren Board has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Darren Board. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darren Board.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darren Board, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darren Board appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

