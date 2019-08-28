Dr. Marlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darran Marlow, DC
Dr. Darran Marlow, DC is a Chiropractor in Plano, TX.
Dr. Marlow works at
Michael C Martin MD PA6020 W Parker Rd Ste 420, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-9966
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
I meet Dr. Marlowe in 2007 after my back fusion. He has always helped me and clued me in on some side effects I would experience after my fusion. I had been to other Chiros but did not like them. His technique is very good and he really gets to know you personally.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Marlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marlow.
