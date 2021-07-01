Dr. Darra Hirsh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darra Hirsh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Darra Hirsh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clovis, CA.
Locations
A Mind Above, Inc334 Shaw Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 712-8500Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1300 E Shaw Ave Ste 109, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 512-0363
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirsh is fantastic! I wouldn't hesitate sending any child or teen to her. She uses dogs and bunnies to build rapport and give support when talking about more difficult things. Very skilled at getting to tue bottom of Behavioral health issues and provides resources as needed.
About Dr. Darra Hirsh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386071447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.