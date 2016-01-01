See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gary, IN
Darnell Rather, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Darnell Rather, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Darnell Rather, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gary, IN. They graduated from Purdue University Northwest.

Darnell Rather works at Oak Street Health Gary in Gary, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Gary
    4900 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-4017
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Darnell Rather?

    Photo: Darnell Rather, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Darnell Rather, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Darnell Rather to family and friends

    Darnell Rather's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Darnell Rather

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Darnell Rather, APN.

    About Darnell Rather, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134682776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Purdue University Northwest
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darnell Rather, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darnell Rather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darnell Rather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darnell Rather works at Oak Street Health Gary in Gary, IN. View the full address on Darnell Rather’s profile.

    Darnell Rather has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Darnell Rather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darnell Rather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darnell Rather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.