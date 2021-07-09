See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Darneen Pang, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Darneen Pang, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Darneen Pang works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 09, 2021
She truly cares about her patients. Very easy to talk to and makes you feels comfortable. I am always able to get referrals if I need them, and she is easy to make an appointment with. She responds quickly through the follow my health app, and has even called to check up on me after a particularly hard visit. I love that I found her.
SSQ — Jul 09, 2021
About Darneen Pang, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215490453
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Darneen Pang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Darneen Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Darneen Pang works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Darneen Pang’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Darneen Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darneen Pang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darneen Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darneen Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

