Darneen Pang, APRN
Overview
Darneen Pang, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
She truly cares about her patients. Very easy to talk to and makes you feels comfortable. I am always able to get referrals if I need them, and she is easy to make an appointment with. She responds quickly through the follow my health app, and has even called to check up on me after a particularly hard visit. I love that I found her.
About Darneen Pang, APRN
Frequently Asked Questions
