Darlishia Jefferson, AUD

Audiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Darlishia Jefferson, AUD is an Audiology in Charlotte, NC. 

Darlishia Jefferson works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2298
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 20, 2016
    Dr. Jefferson is very professional. We absolutely loved being at this practice. She is great with kids and very informative.
    Jill S in Fort Mill, SC — Jan 20, 2016
    About Darlishia Jefferson, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1194976076
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

