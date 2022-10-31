Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico Hosp and is affiliated with Veterans Memorial Hospital.
Locations
American Psychology Consultants and Multicultural Services4500 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 541-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Veterans Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Shes my mom and I love her
About Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD
- Forensic Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447200811
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Adminstrn
- Chronic Pain Clinic, Fort Worth, Texas
- Bureau Of Prisons, Carswell Air Force Hospital
- U Puerto Rico Hosp
- University of Florida
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
