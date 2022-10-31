See All Psychologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD

Forensic Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico Hosp and is affiliated with Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rivera works at American Psychology Consultants and Multicultural Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Psychology Consultants and Multicultural Services
    4500 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 541-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Veterans Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Shes my mom and I love her
    Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447200811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Veterans Adminstrn
    Residency
    • Chronic Pain Clinic, Fort Worth, Texas
    Internship
    • Bureau Of Prisons, Carswell Air Force Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Puerto Rico Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at American Psychology Consultants and Multicultural Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

