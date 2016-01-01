See All Dermatologists in Enfield, CT
Darlene Haviland, MPAS

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Darlene Haviland, MPAS is a Dermatologist in Enfield, CT. 

Darlene Haviland works at Connecticut River Valley DER in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut River Valley Dermatology
    113 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-2225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Darlene Haviland, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720067879
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Fullerton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darlene Haviland, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darlene Haviland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darlene Haviland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Darlene Haviland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darlene Haviland works at Connecticut River Valley DER in Enfield, CT. View the full address on Darlene Haviland’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Darlene Haviland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darlene Haviland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darlene Haviland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darlene Haviland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

