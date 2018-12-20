Darlene Barnes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darlene Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Darlene Barnes, APRN
Overview
Darlene Barnes, APRN is a Psychologist in Fremont, OH.
Darlene Barnes works at
Locations
High Top Manor503 Garrison St, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (419) 334-2200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Barnes phenomenal at medication management, she also is an engaging and skilled psychologist. She uses a variety of techniques that make a child feel safe (like incorporating pet therapy) and helps them relate. One of the best parts of our experience with Dr. Barnes would have to be the holistic approach she uses; meaning she cares for every aspect of her patient: mental, physical, spiritual, and social. I would highly recommend Dr. Barnes for children and adults alike.
About Darlene Barnes, APRN
- Psychology
- English
- 1164503918
Darlene Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Darlene Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Darlene Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Darlene Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darlene Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darlene Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darlene Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.