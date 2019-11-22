Darla Scott, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darla Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Darla Scott, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Darla Scott, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Darla Scott works at
Locations
Novant Health Mountainview Medical216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7254
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Darla was very thorough, explained diagnosis and rationale for treatment options. Friendly and compassionate.
About Darla Scott, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1699735209
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
